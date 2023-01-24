The Green Bay Packers’ 2022–23 season came to a disappointing finish. Now that the dust has cleared, the team should focus on what has to be done this offseason to ensure they don’t miss the playoffs again. This summer and during free agency, the Packers will need to make some decisions that may have a significant impact on the franchise’s performance and direction. Here we’ll look at some offseason moves that the Green Bay Packers must make for them to possibly reach the Super Bowl in 2023.

The future of the Packers heavily depends on quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ decision to stay, retire, or play elsewhere. If he chooses to return, the team must decide between him and backup Jordan Love. That alone will have a significant impact on the rest of their decisions.

7 years ago today, Aaron Rodgers made arguably the greatest throw in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/10sUCpXbuQ — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) January 16, 2023

That said, the team’s financial situation must also be addressed as they are currently above the salary cap. Restructuring contracts of veterans such as Kenny Clark and Aaron Jones could help clear space.

Additionally, the team will have to make decisions about long-time veterans. They also need to address the wide receiver and tight end positions and look at key players in special teams entering free agency. After free agency, the team will then focus on the draft with the 15th overall pick and 10 other selections.

Now let’s look at some moves that the Packers must make in the 2023 offseason.

3. Pick rookies who can immediately contribute

The Packers basically should draft a pass rusher, a tight end, and a safety this year. Those are the team’s three biggest needs for the 2023 season. Well, that is if what we anticipate during the offseason and free agency is what actually occurs. The Packers would need to choose individuals at each of the three positions who would either make a substantial contribution right away as rookies or at some point over the course of their first two seasons.

The team does not really need to draft a star quarterback, though it also wouldn’t hurt to do so. They need to prepare for the eventual departure of Rodgers, whether it’s this year or next.

2. Make sure key playmakers don’t leave

Aaron Rodgers recently mentioned five players on “The Pat McAfee Show”, whom he wants to continue playing with if he doesn’t retire. These are Marcedes Lewis, Randall Cobb, David Bakhtiari, Allen Lazard, and Robert Tonyan. Those guys have either expiring contracts or are possibly walking away during free agency. Of those five, only Bakhtiari is currently under contract for next season.

Rodgers also stated that the game is about relationships. For him it’s important to be on the same team as players he can count on, even if this sentiment doesn’t really show up in the stats. We see his comments as an attempt to influence the Green Bay front office’s decisions. Basically, Rodgers wants most of those five if not all of them back if he’s to commit to the Packers anew. Bakhtiari is the one who will most likely return. However, it remains to be seen if Lewis, Cobb, Lazard, and Tonyan will all stay. It would be great for the Packers if they can find a way to keep all of those guys.

1. Keep Aaron Rodgers and trade Jordan Love

Should Aaron Rodgers not retire, it may actually be understandable for the Packers to trade him this offseason. Doing so would allow them to acquire valuable assets, avoid financial challenges in the future, and evaluate the potential of Jordan Love as the future quarterback.

However, it appears the team still believes Rodgers gives them the best chance to win and return to the postseason. Continuing with the team’s financial burdens may be worth it if they win a second Super Bowl with Rodgers, after all. This kind of mindset may lead the front office to actually focus on the present rather than the future. Though it seems uncertain at the moment, perhaps they still do believe in Rodgers and his pairing with head coach Matt LaFleur. Yes, Rodgers is aging, but as he proved in the last several weeks of the 2022-23 season, he could still hack it.

Here’s the pickle, though. If Rodgers chooses to stay, we expect Jordan Love to request a trade. Sitting on the bench for a fourth season would just be too much, especially if Love feels he is ready to be a full-time starter. Sure, the Packers may not want to trade Love. Remember that they would be left without a backup quarterback if Rodgers retires after the 2023 season. On the flip side, if Love requests a trade and the team does not honor it, he may hold out. We’re also not convinced that the team actually believes Love is worthy of being Rodgers’ successor. Just trade him already.