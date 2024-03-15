Although they won't be found on projected NCAA Tournament brackets, at least not yet, the Ohio State Buckeyes have been one of the feel-good stories in college basketball this season. The program fired Chris Holtmann in mid-February and proceeded to go 6-1 under interim head coach Jake Diebler. The 27-year-old could be on the verge of unexpectedly becoming the full-time HC. But Dusty May might have something to say about that.
Ohio State basketball is nearing the end of their search, with May and Diebler “cementing as the top two candidates,” per Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch. A win versus No. 13 Illinois in the Big Ten Conference Tournament, however, would make it mighty difficult to go outside of their home building.
Jake Diebler feels like more than an interim coach
Diebler has done a sensational job since being handed the reins. A meeting against Purdue after only being on the job for a few days could have been an absolute nightmare for most, but for him, it was a message that he is not merely a place holder on the Buckeyes' bench.
The team earned a hard-fought upset victory over the Boilermakers in the Schottenstein Center, took a slight step back at Minnesota and is now riding a five-game winning streak into the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. An at-large bid could potentially be considered if the Buckeyes oust the Fighting Illini Friday night. Moreover, it might make athletic director Ross Bjork ‘s decision far easier.
Though, that feels unlikely as long as a certain mid-major purveyor of mayhem is in the conversation.
The credentials of Dusty May cannot be ignored
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May might have his choice of any job he wants in the country. He led the Owls to a remarkable Final Four run last year and has not had a losing season since arriving in Boca Raton in 2017.
They were a Lamont Butler buzzer-beater away from competing for a national championship. And although the squad has seemingly regressed a little since joining the American Athletic Conference, it will still be going dancing again this March. Dusty May committed to Florida Atlantic during the 2023 coaching carousel, but could his Midwest roots pull him towards Columbus?
While he obviously has the signature wins and track record to secure the Buckeyes' head coaching position, there could be a ton of emotion involved in this process from all sides. Ohio native Jake Diebler cannot concern himself with snagging his dream job. He must prepare for the biggest game of his young career.
Regardless of who Bjork and Ohio State sign to be the new HC, the Buckeyes should be easy to root for next season.