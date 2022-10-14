2 reasons Ohio State is better than Alabama, Georgia

The 2022 college football season has officially reached its halfway point, and the list of College Football Playoff contenders continues to shrink. Georgia tops the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll, but both Ohio State and SEC rival Alabama follow close behind. Of those teams, the Buckeyes may just be the best of them, and the best in the country.

Heading into Week 7, Ohio State passed Alabama in the polls for the first time this season. The Buckeyes sit just 28 points back of Georgia for the top spot. With how dominant the Buckeyes have been, they have a strong argument to be atop the poll. Let’s go over a few reasons why Ohio State is better than the two SEC heavyweights in this college football season.

2. OSU has the best offense

Prior to this season, college football fans raved about Ohio State’s offense as one of the best in recent memory. The Buckeyes returned stars at nearly every position, including quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. With those players having another year of growth, plus new faces stepping up, the offense looked nearly unstoppable on paper.

So far, Ohio State has lived up to the hype. Stroud is putting together a Heisman-worthy campaign, completing over 70% of his passes for 1,737 yards, 24 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Johnson and the rest of the line have only aided that success by allowing just four sacks in six games.

Henderson has still been great, with 436 yards and four touchdowns while battling injury. However, Miyan Williams has been even better this season, with 497 yards and eight scores, including five in a win over Rutgers on Oct. 1. A similar story played out at receiver, as both Emeke Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. have stepped up while Smith-Njigba has missed time.

To be fair, Alabama and Georgia are no slouches on offense either. The Crimson Tide average 503.7 yards and 44.3 points per game, while the Bulldogs average 517.8 yards and 39.5 points. Those are great numbers, but not as great as the Buckeyes’ 543.7 yards and 48.8 points per game.

The biggest thing that sets the Buckeyes apart is that they have no true weakness on offense. Alabama has had issues at receiver, while Georgia doesn’t have a rusher over 300 yards. Ohio State’s offense is dangerous no matter who has the ball, and that’s what makes it so hard to stop.

1. Ohio State is blowing teams off the football field

Since the Buckeyes’ 21-10 season-opening win against Notre Dame, they’ve been arguably the most dominant team in the country. Ohio State has outscored its last five opponents 272-84 for an average margin of victory of 37.6 points. Those opponents haven’t been too tough, but the Buckeyes are doing what they need to do in these games.

Meanwhile, both the SEC teams have had some close calls in recent weeks. The Bulldogs turned in a subpar performance in a 39-22 win over Kent State on Sept. 24, a game they were favored by 45 in. A week later, Georgia trailed for nearly 56 minutes in a 26-22 win over Missouri, arguably the worst team in the SEC.

Alabama has looked even shakier early on this season. The Tide narrowly escaped Texas and Texas A&M, both unranked, and nearly allowed Arkansas to come back from a 28-0 hole. With just a few bounces going the other way, the Tide could easily have two bad losses right now.

Ohio State has been in control nearly the entire college football season. Even in the Buckeyes’ closest game of the season, they still managed to win by two scores. If they keep dominating like this against better opponents, it will be tough to argue that they don’t deserve the top spot in the polls.