The last few weeks of the 2022 season were quite the roller coaster for Ohio State football fans. First, the Buckeyes' undefeated season came to end after a blowout home loss to rival Michigan football. Then, Ohio State still managed to squeeze into the College Football Playoff, but they were big underdogs against top-seeded Georgia football. The Buckeyes, however, found themselves up by 14 points in the 4th quarter against the Bulldogs, only to blow the lead and miss a field goal that would've won it at the end of the game. Heart break.

Now, the 2023 season is about to get underway, and Ohio State has their eyes set on the college football playoff again. With how good the Buckeyes and Bulldogs are supposed to be, they could meet again, and CBS Sports thinks that they will.

As we approach the beginning of the college football season, many outlets release their predictions for what will happen over the course of the season, and CBS Sports playoff predictions feature an Ohio State-Georgia rematch in the CFP semi-final at the All State Sugar Bowl. I'm sure fans across the college football landscape are hoping for that prediction to come true, as that was one of the best CFP games that the sport has ever seen. The other CFP game in the projections featured Michigan and Alabama football. That would be quite the playoff.

With the talent that both Ohio State football and Georgia football possess this season, it wouldn't be shocking at all to see both teams end up in the playoff. In fact, most people believe that they both will. It won't be that much longer before we begin to find out.