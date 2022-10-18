The Ohio State Buckeyes are still undefeated as they have just slayed the Michigan State Spartans on the road last Saturday, 49-20. By doing so and combined with the other notable results in college football in Week 7, Ohio State football now has the best chance to win the National Championship, at least according to Allstate Playoff Predictor.

.@OhioStateFB has the highest chance to win the National Championship according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor. After its dramatic victory over Alabama, @Vol_Football has the 5th best chance to win the title.#CFBisMayhem (📍 @Allstate) pic.twitter.com/iDD3Uj5n3L — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 18, 2022

Interestingly enough, Ohio State football has better protection to win it all than the Georgia Bulldogs, who are the defending national champions and also the top-ranked team entering Week 8 of the 2022 college football season. Like Ohio State football, Georgia is undefeated through seven games. Perennial National Championship contender and traditional powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide, however, absorbed a painful blow in Week 7 as they lost to the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, resulting in Nick Saban’s squad getting bumped out of the current College Football Playoff picture and the Vols climbing up to the No. 3 spot on the AP Poll.

The shocking loss of Alabama, to an extent. benefits Ohio State football. Alabama is still a terrifying opponent to face even after the loss to the Volunteers. Without the prospect of locking horns with the Crimson Tide in the CFP if things stay the same, the Buckeyes likely favor the current order in the world of college football.

There is still a long way to go for the Buckeyes, though. Ohio State football still has six games remaining on their regular-season schedule, with notable games ahead against the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road and the Michigan Wolverines at home.