Ryan Day and Ohio State football are getting prepared for their Week Three matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. After starting the season with back-to-back wins, Coach Day will look to lead the Buckeyes to a perfect 3-0 start ahead of Ohio State's upcoming matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

In preparation for Saturday's game, the Ohio State football X (formerly Twitter) account released an epic video ahead of the matchup.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟑 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/WrpY7J047m — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 14, 2023

Day recently announced that quarterback Kyle McCord would be the full time starter going forward. Although McCord started for Ohio State football in each of its first two games, Day had previously been noncommittal about the starting job, as McCord was rumored to have competition from backup Devin Brown, per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.

However, now with their quarterback situation figured out, the Buckeyes will look to have a little more focus when they take the field on Saturday. The Buckeyes were a tad underwhelming in their Week One win at Indiana before bouncing back with a resounding 35-7 victory over Youngstown State last week.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison was electric in that game, pulling in seven receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon.

With the huge road matchup against Notre Dame looming, it will be important that Ohio State football does not overlook Western Kentucky, who will be looking to make a statement in the biggest environment they will be playing in this season.

Kickoff between Ohio State and Western Kentucky is slated for 4:00 PM ET from Ohio Stadium on Saturday.