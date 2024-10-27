Ohio State football survived a major upset scare from Nebraska on Saturday, as a late touchdown pass from Will Howard to Quinshon Judkins carried the Buckeyes to a 21-17 win in Columbus. Despite the final score going their way, many fans and pundits were not impressed with Ohio State's performance.

During the game, Ohio State fans were fed up with head coach Ryan Day and were campaigning for him to be fired on social media.

“Please just lose next week and one more this year, miss the playoffs and we can finally end the Ryan Day experiment dude should not be our HC plain and simple,” one fan commented on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “OSU has to fire Ryan Day. He’s wasted enough talent these last four years. Shouldn’t have the chance to ruin another talented roster if he can’t do anything with this one.”

Another fan was extremely angry with the job Day has done with this team, which was supposed to be one of his best during his time at Ohio State.

“What a f***ing joke dude,” the fan posted. “This team is soft, Ryan Day is soft, they’re all talk and no bite. What a waste of talent. Ryan Day needs to go.”

Nebraska had plenty of chances to knock off the Buckeyes on Saturday and pull off one of the biggest upsets of this college football season after being 25-point underdogs coming into the game. The Cornhuskers got stuffed at the goal line on fourth down after an interception and Dylan Raiola missed multiple touchdown throws that could have changed the game.

Day will have a chance to redeem himself on Saturday when Ohio State heads to Happy Valley for its biggest game remaining on the schedule. No. 4-ranked Ohio State will take on No. 3 Penn State there on Saturday in a game with massive Big Ten title and College Football Playoff implications. After losing to Oregon recently, Ohio State can't afford another loss in big Ten play if they want to stay in the picture for the conference title.

If Ohio State can come away with a convincing win in that one, the fans will be back to loving Day. If not, his seat will only be getting hotter.