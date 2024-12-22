Ohio State football turned to Jeremiah Smith out the gate to jump on Tennessee early Saturday. Smith, though, appears to have leaped into one ongoing conversation involving Travis Hunter.

Smith dominated the Volunteers in grabbing five passes for 81 yards, plus scored the opening 37-yard touchdown. The true freshman showed so much dominating, that Dane Brugler of The Athletic boldly said this on social media.

“If he were eligible, Jeremiah Smith would be competing with Hunter to be the first non-QB drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft,” the draft analyst Brugler posted on X.

Brugler reacted to a previous post his colleague David Ubben made. Ubben saw a lot of Hunter in the Buckeyes star.

“My first time seeing Jeremiah Smith in person. Reminds me of Travis Hunter in the way that some guys just move at a different speed/power than everybody else on the field,” Ubben said.

Still though, Brugler's words indicate Smith is just as good than the projected first overall pick. Or even better than the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner.

Jeremiah Smith looked dominating for Ohio State in CFP debut

Smith handed the Volunteers fits right away. He snatched five receptions for 81 yards and the early touchdown. And he destroyed the single coverage on the Will Howard lob.

One more analyst dropped another stirring comparison. Jordan Reid of ESPN compared the 6-foot-4, 216-pounder to a young Julio Jones. The same Jones who established himself as a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and past college star at Alabama.

Smith proved to become un-guardable early in his collegiate career. The native of Miami Gardens entered Ohio Stadium with 57 catches, 934 yards, and 10 touchdowns in his true freshman season.

But he's proving to the nation Ohio State reloads at wide receiver, and never rebuilds. He arrived as a prized five-star addition following the footsteps of Marvin Harrison Jr. And Smith came to Columbus after Harrison's epic 2023 that led to Heisman Trophy runner-up status.

Now, Smith proved that the College Football Playoffs was his spotlight. It just so happened a draft expert believes Smith is talented enough to challenge Hunter for the No. 1 selection of the next April draft.