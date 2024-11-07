Ohio State Football has popped up as the No. 2 team in the country following their big win against Penn State in Week 10. The Buckeyes appear to be on the verge of something great this season as a program, but certain players are racking up the individual accolades ahead of the team's last four regular-season games.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has been named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award, which is given to the nation's most outstanding freshman in college football during the season.

Smith has not only been among the nation's most exciting wide receivers, but he's quickly become one of the most electrifying playmakers that college football has seen in recent memory. Still so young in his career, it's believed that he's the favorite for the award with 39 receptions for 678 yards and eight touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

While fans won't know who if Smith is a finalist until they are revealed on December 4. He will continue his connection with senior quarterback Will Howard when the Buckeyes prepare for a highly favorable matchup against Purdue in Week 11.

Who is Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith competing with for the award?

Smith is coming off another game of leading all Ohio State pass catchers, hauling in four catches for 55 yards in the 20-13 victory over Penn State.

He joins a list of 13 other freshmen, including Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, Georgia safety KJ Bolden, Minnesota safety Koi Perich, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, South Carolina defensive end Dylan Stewart and Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein, per 247 Sports.