Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud finally tasted success for the first time in the NFL regular season after he led his team to a 37-17 victory over Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Stroud is a winner, as he proved during his time in Columbus in college with Ohio State football. And speaking of his alma mater, Stroud gave a big shoutout to his former Buckeyes teammate and current Ohio State starting quarterback, Kyle McCord, during a postgame press conference after the win against the Jags.

“I come from Ohio State. Go Bucks! You know, got the dub last night, hard hard-fought win. Shout out Kyle McCord, my dog,” Stroud said (h/t Paul Harvey of Saturday Tradition). “All them boys on the defense, you know.”

CJ Stroud was seemingly inspired by the effort McCord and Ohio State football showed in the Buckeyes' gutsy 17-14 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend last Saturday. McCord passed for 240 yards with zero touchdowns and no interceptions on 21-for-37 completions opposite the Fighting Irish, while Ohio State football's defense held Notre Dame down to its fewest scoring production, so far in the 2023 college football campaign.

After losing in each of his first two starts in the pros, Stroud hit his stride against the Jags, passing for 280 yards and two touchdowns on 20-for-30 completions. The future is looking bright for Stroud. The win against the Jags could just be the start of better things to come from him and the Texans this season.

As for Ohio State, McCord and the Buckeyes are 4-0 overall heading into a home date with the Maryland Terrapins on Oct. 6.