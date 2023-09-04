Maurice Clarett has long been out of the Ohio State football program. But, that does not mean that he has not been supportive of the Buckeyes. The running back still watches a lot of their games and even saw them triumph over the Hoosiers. After his pitch for a job with Coach Ryan Day, the 2002 national champion had more to say about their current squad. Specifically, what he liked the most about Chip Trayanum.

The Ohio State football squad lives and breathes running the ball. Coach Ryan Day has been very successful with these types of play calls and does not aim to look back. But, Buckeyes fans were caught sleeping on Chip Trayanum. A lot of them, including Maurice Clarett, were left wondering who the excellent running back was in their win against Indiana.

Chip had eight carries on 57 yards. He also had the second-longest run of the day for Coach Day. Clarett saw something familiar in the young rusher. The former Buckeyes tailback outlined what made Trayanum special in his eyes.

“Chip #19. Runs very similar to me. I’d keep him in. Just my arrogant opinion,” the former Ohio State football running back wrote. He also added the main reason for his astonishment with Chip's style of play, “Yeah. He’s super patient and explosive.”

Maurice knows a thing or two about good running backs. He saw one lead their squad to a national championship and have a decent NFL career. Does the 39-year-old have a point and should he get a job at the Ohio State football program?