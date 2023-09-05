Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said quarterback Kyle McCord will start again, according to a Tuesday tweet from Columbus Dispatch Ohio State football beat writer Bill Rabinowitz.

“Day said McCord will start again,” Rabinowitz wrote. “Said he wants to get Devin Brown more playing time than he got against OU.”

The former Ohio State and San Francisco 49ers assistant said he doesn't want to draw hard lines about the quarterback situation, Rabinowitz wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

“Day said he doesn't want to draw hard lines about the QB situation,” Rabinowitz wrote. “Not ready yet to say McCord is the starter for good.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kyle McCord finished a Saturday win over the Indiana Hoosiers with 239 passing yards and one interception. Quarterback Devin Brown completed one of his three pass attempts during the victory in Bloomington. Ohio State football running backs Chip Trayanum, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams combined for 129 rushing yards.

Kyle McCord played in a total of 67 snaps in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus. He recorded a 2022 season-high 115 passing yards and one passing touchdown during a win over the Toledo Rockets. McCord was named the starting quarterback for the season opener against Indiana in August.

“Kyle has done a great job over the last two weeks showing consistency. He’s played very well in practice. But Devin has also shown through the preseason that he deserves to play,” Day said in August, via Yahoo! Sports Senior Editor Sam Cooper. “We have confidence in both of them. It’s significant that we have two guys we feel confident playing in a game. This is a little bit of uncharted territory for me, but you just go with what you see every day in practice.”

Ohio State football will kick off against Youngstown State at noon EDT on Sept. 9 in Ohio Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.