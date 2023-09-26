Although Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day beat Notre Dame this past weekend, firing a rebuttal at Lou Holtz has the taken an edge off the win. Brady Quinn and Dan Patrick have criticized Day for his remarks on the legendary Notre Dame football coach.

Former Notre Dame football quarterback Brady Quinn chimed in on the Ryan Day-Lou Holtz controversy on Tuesday. Quinn, who's currently a FOX Sports college football analyst, thought Day's comments on Holtz were bizarre. Quinn shared his thoughts on the “2 Pros and Cup of Joe” show on FOX Sports Radio (via ElevenWarriors.com's Chase Brown).

“I took a step back. (FOX Sports is) a part of the Ohio State-Michigan game every year, and I haven't seen that type of emotion (from Day). But that's where you want to save all your energy and emotion for – to go off on an 86-year-old coach that's no longer a part of it anymore? Are you trying to find him in a bar like you are trying to beat him up because of what he said? It was bizarre. It was so odd to me, man,” Brady Quinn said.

"Of course Lou Holtz is going to take Notre Dame! Were you upset that Vince Vaughn took Notre Dame in the pregame too?… But yes we're questioning if your team can win these big game." -DP reacts to Ryan Day's postgame interview pic.twitter.com/GMblVC7oa3 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 25, 2023

Sports radio talk show host Dan Patrick also chimed in on the controversy.

“Of course Lou Holtz is going to take Notre Dame! Were you upset that Vince Vaughn took Notre Dame in the pregame, too? But yes, we're questioning if your team can win these big games,” Dan Patrick quipped.

The ongoing Ryan Day-Lou Holtz controversy

Lou Holtz led Notre Dame football to the 1988 national title. He said Notre Dame was better than Ohio State football on The Pat McAfee Show this past weekend.

Ryan Day fired back at Holtz during his sideline interview after Ohio State football beat Notre Dame on Saturday. With that in mind, the Ohio State-Notre Dame rivalry has taken on a new twist.