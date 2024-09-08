Ohio State football earned its second victory of the season on Saturday. And as we could've expected, LeBron James was watching. The Buckeyes trounced Western Michigan football 56-0 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and there were several key stars from the stellar performance who stood out. Most notably, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who went off in his second career game. The freshman phenom recorded five receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown, looking like the program's next great wide receiver after two weeks.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had high hopes for Smith coming into the season. It's unique for a first-year player (at any level) to step in and accomplish what Smith has thus far in his college career. He is OSU's leading receiver over two games, hauling in 11 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns. While his stats have been impressive, it has been the elite playmaking ability that has caught the eye of the viewing public. That of course, includes the greatest basketball player of all time.

James, who is from Akron and started his esteemed basketball career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, is a huge Ohio State fan. He has been seen on the sidelines during Buckeyes games and hasn't shied away from expressing his fandom on social media. It appears that The King is enamored by the athleticism and utter talent of Ohio State's newest star WR, and he took to his own Instagram account to react.

Consider LeBron impressed.

What was the Jeremiah Smith play that raised eyebrows?

After Ohio State came into the affair with an encouraging injury report on its starting offensive lineman, they didn't look back. It didn't take much time for Smith to turn heads, either. He took off 70 yards on a pass from quarterback Will Howard in the first quarter, in what was a truly transcendent moment to anyone that witnessed it live. It also catapulted the Buckeyes to put up an astounding 683 total yards, proving that their offense is only getting more dangerous with each opportunity.

“He's mature for his age. He's working really hard. Put another good week of practice in,” Day said about Smith last week, per Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors.

“How big he is, how strong and powerful he is. … This is someone, for a freshman, that is very physically mature,” Day continued.

Smith was a top recruit in Ohio State's 2024 class, and it appears that he may very well be one of the top players in college football for this season.

King James won't disagree.