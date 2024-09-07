The Ohio State Buckeyes opened their season with a 52-6 drubbing of the Akron Zips last Saturday, and they'll have a second tune-up game in Week 2 against another MAC opponent, Western Michigan, tonight at The Shoe. In all likelihood, the Buckeyes could be down a number of starters against the Broncos or any Mid-American Conference challenger and come out with a victory, but from the sounds of it, two Ohio State starters could be returning this week.

“Sources: Ohio State starting guard Donovan Jackson and linebacker Cody Simon are expected to be available against Western Michigan on Saturday night,” says ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. “Decisions on whether they play will be made at game time.”

In time, the returns of Donovan Jackson and Cody Simon will prove to be vital, as Ohio State is just a month away from entering a brutal four-game stretch that includes visits to Oregon and Penn State, as well as tricky home matchups against Iowa and Nebraska. But for now, their starting guard and middle linebacker can certainly afford to be eased back into action.

Donovan Jackson is a two-time 1st Team All-Big Ten selection who will likely be one of the first interior offensive linemen off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jackson has been dealing with a minor hamstring injury, and was smartly held out of the Buckeyes' Week 1 win.

Cody Simon, like Donovan Jackson, missed Ohio State's home opener last week. Simon, a graduate student who has been a member of the program for the last four years, has been a staple and a consistent playmaker on the Buckeyes D, finishing as one of the Ohio State's leaders in tackles last season.

Ohio State will look to go to 2-0 for the third straight season, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night.