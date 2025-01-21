The national championship game is here as the Ohio State football team hopes to take down Notre Dame on Monday night for college football's ultimate prize. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites in this game as they have looked extremely impressive during the College Football Playoff, but something to consider if that they will have an offensive lineman making just his second career start. Luke Montgomery got the start against Texas, and he will be back in that same role on Monday night against Notre Dame.

“Just reported on @CollegeGameDay that Ohio State is expected to give sophomore Luke Montgomery his second career start,” Pete Thamel said in a post. “He made his first at left guard last week against Texas and played every offensive snap.”

This is important news as the Ohio State offensive line will be a crucial factor in this game. If the Buckeyes are giving quarterback Will Howard time to throw while also opening up holes for the run game, Notre Dame doesn't stand a chance in this one. The Fighting Irish aren't going to win in a shootout, so they need to be able to shut the Buckeyes down on offense.

Ohio State has dealt with a couple of crucial injuries to starting offensive linemen this season. Josh Simmons and Seth McLaughlin both went down earlier in the season because of injuries, and outside of the Michigan game, the offensive line has been able to do its job. The Buckeyes just have one more test ahead of them, and it's obviously the biggest one.

For Notre Dame, they know exactly what they need to do to have a chance in this game. This Ohio State team doesn't have a lot of weaknesses, but the banged up offensive line has shown some flaws at times in recent games. Michigan was able to beat the Buckeyes by dominating that Buckeyes' o-line and wreaking havoc in the backfield, and Notre Dame will need to do the same if they are going to have a chance in this game.

Luke Montgomery did a great job in his start against Texas, and that performance is ultimately the reason why he is getting the start on the biggest stage in college football as well. We'll see how he fares against this Notre Dame team in the national championship game.

The Fighting Irish and Buckeyes will get the national title started at 7:30 ET on Monday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and the game will be airing on ESPN. Ohio State is currently favored by nine points.