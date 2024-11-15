Ohio State football's upcoming game against Northwestern will be at the historic Wrigley Field. In this Big Ten matchup, Ryan Day will look to continue the Buckeyes' momentum since winning at Penn State. Ohio State is currently the No. 2 team in the country and would be the No. 5 seed if the College Football Playoff were to start today. While playing at the iconic stadium is an exciting occasion for many teams, fans are voicing their concerns on X about player safety heading into this clash.

The social media backlash has appeared in an MLB advertisement for this game. Many concerns stem from Wrigley Field's limited dimensions and brick walls. The locations of the endzone, in particular, give players very little room to avoid serious injury, which a team like Ohio State doesn't need.

Ohio State's game against Northwestern is a trap game

The Buckeyes are squarely in the Big Ten title race, with several huge contests coming up. The matchup at Northwestern is a classic trap game that Ryan Day and company must avoid. One loss can lead to Ohio State football being on the outside looking in as one of the final twelve teams. Case in point: Georgia after its brutal defeat to Ole Miss.

Saturday is a trap game because Ryan Day's program has two huge matchups after closing the regular season. Following their trip to Wrigley, the Buckeyes will host a historic Indiana Hoosiers team, followed by “The Game.” Nevertheless, despite the concerns over this game's venue and opponent, Ohio State football is in good shape.

Freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is breaking new records every game, and quarterback Will Howard is coming off a 45-0 win over Purdue, where he was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. If the Buckeyes continue their momentum and win out, they'll have a chance to avenge their heartbreaking loss to Oregon in the Big Ten championship game. However, to accomplish these goals, there's one issue that Ohio State will need to improve: its running game.

Coming into the season with two elite running backs, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, the Buckeyes' ground game has unfortunately been a huge disappointment. The team only averages 185 yards per game, which is 38th in the country. Ohio State may be able to defeat Northwestern with a mediocre rushing attack. But to beat Oregon and win the College Football Playoff, Ryan Day's team must significantly improve in this area.