Harvin Harrison Jr. is going to the draft

Ohio State football wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. announced that he is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, according to his Twitter page.

It is not a surprise, as Marvin Harrison Jr. is viewed by many as the top receiver eligible in this upcoming NFL Draft. Earlier today, Ohio State football got news that Emeka Egbuka would be returning for the 2024 season, so that lessens the blow a bit for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

Harrison thanked the fans in his statement.

“To Buckeye Nation, the love I received from you all in the Shoe and on the road will be moments I cherish forever, and I hope I left lasting memories for you on the field,” Harrison said in his statement on Twitter. “I appreciate the support these past three years. Buckeye for life. With that said, I have decided to declare for the NFL draft. Truly a dream come true. Go Bucks.”

The hope is that Emeka Egbuka will be able to fill the void for Ohio State football as the top target in the passing game. Harrison will likely be the top non-quarterback taken in the upcoming NFL Draft.

It will be interesting to see where Harrison ends up. The top team that is virtually certain to not take a quarterback in the NFL Draft is the Arizona Cardinals, and he would be a great fit with Kyler Murray. However, it is up in the air regarding whether or not the Chicago Bears will take a quarterback or not.

Regardless, an expected outcome is now confirmed with Harrison declaring for the draft.