Ohio State football coach Ryan Day doesn't want to sit down and watch the new Netflix documentary about Connor Stalions. Stalions is the former Michigan football analyst who is at the center of the NCAA's probe into sign-stealing at the school. Day was asked by a reporter Tuesday if he was planning to watch the documentary.

“No,” Day said, per Eleven Warriors. The curt response drew laughter from the assembled reporters.

Day and the Buckeyes lost to Michigan in the last few seasons, when the Wolverines were led by Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh left the school after winning the College Football Playoff in 2023. The coach is now in the NFL, leading the L.A. Chargers. Ohio State and Michigan are also known as perhaps the most bitter rivals in college football.

Michigan football is accused of stealing signs from other schools, while Harbaugh was coach. The school is in danger of getting hit with sanctions from the NCAA, including a suspension for current head coach Sherrone Moore. Stalions is no longer at Michigan following the start of the probe.

Ohio State football is favored to win the Big Ten this season

Coach Day is too busy frankly to sit down and watch the Stalions documentary, even if he wanted to. Ohio State football has a ton of pressure on them to win the Big Ten this season, especially since Harbaugh left Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes have missed the CFP the last three seasons because they couldn't get past Michigan. This season, that has to change.

Ohio State football has a lot of talent across the board. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer thinks this could be the best Ohio State team he has seen, which says a lot. The Buckeyes and especially Day are also out for personal revenge. Michigan defeated Ohio State last year, when Harbaugh was serving a self-imposed suspension. Moore was the interim coach at the time, and he led the Wolverines to victory over Ohio State.

Ohio State and Michigan battle this season on November 30th in Columbus. Sometime after that, perhaps Day will take the time to sit down and watch the documentary.