Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is excited for the Rose Bowl, and wants his players to be too. The Buckeyes are set to face off with Oregon on Wednesday, with a chance for revenge. Oregon defeated Ohio State earlier this season.

The winner of this game also advances in the College Football Playoff, to the semi finals. Ohio State's coach is excited for the opportunity to keep going in the CFP.

“The men now in our program, they knew when the season started that we would be in this situation — so we’ve been preparing all along to be in this situation,” Day said, per NBC Sports. “There were things that have come up this year that we didn’t prepare for, for sure. Things that we did prepare for. But we knew there was going to be ups and downs along the way. And our foundation that we built in the offseason, during the season, during practice, August, September, as time went on, was going to get tested somewhere along the line.”

Day says his team is tested. He is comparing his team's situation to a beachfront house facing the rough ocean tides.

“I gave our guys the analogy of some of those houses that go through storms, and the houses that have the strong foundations when the storm clears are still there. Our team’s still here. We’re still fighting,” Day added. “And ultimately, we have an opportunity to go play a team that right now is ranked the No. 1 team in the country and an opportunity to win a national championship at the end of the road.”

Ohio State enters the Rose Bowl with two losses, while Oregon is undefeated.

Ohio State football was expected to be in the College Football Playoff…but at a different seed

The Buckeyes were favored in the preseason by many to win the Big Ten Conference this season. It didn't work out the way the squad wanted. Ohio State football didn't even reach the championship game, as Oregon and Michigan spoiled the Buckeyes' chances.

Oregon ran the table this year, to go 13-0 and win the Big Ten. Ohio State now has a chance to get revenge on one of the two schools that defeated them.

Oregon enters the Rose Bowl as the no. 1 seed in the CFP, while Ohio State is no. 8. A win in the Rose Bowl would assuage a lot of anger Buckeyes fans have with Day. Ohio State lost to Michigan for the fourth straight season this year.

“We're as healthy (and) strong (and) as fresh as we've been all season. We're battle tested,” Day said, per Action Network.

Ohio State football plays in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, at 5:00 Eastern. The winner of the game takes on either Arizona State or Texas in a semi-final contest.