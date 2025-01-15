The Ohio State football program is currently preparing for its upcoming National Championship Game matchup vs the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which is set to take place on Monday evening in Atlanta. The Buckeyes got to this point with a thrilling win over the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl, a game in which the final margin was not nearly as close as things actually were down the stretch.

One beacon of behind the scenes content and other fun tidbits in and around Ohio State football in recent years has been walk-on Caden Davis, who had amassed a substantial following across various social media platforms for his Buckeyes-related content, despite not seeing much playing time.

However, fans who were hoping that Davis would give them an inside look as the team prepares for the championship game are out of luck, as it has since come to light that the sophomore defensive end is no longer a member of the team, per Ohio State Sports Information Director Jerry Emig, via The Lantern. At this point, the details are not immediately clear as to what led to Davis being removed from the team.

While their preparations may no longer be documented to the masses on Davis' TikTok feed, Ryan Day is still likely to have his team preparing hard to try to hoist their first championship in a decade. Ohio State last won championship glory in the first year of the College Football Playoff format in 2014-15, and are hoping to repeat the same fate in the first year of the expanded 12-team format, which allowed them to make the big dance despite their two regular season losses this year.

Ohio State is facing off against a Notre Dame team that would appear to have substantially less NFL-caliber talent on paper but who has looked like a juggernaut since their shocking early-season loss to Northern Illinois.

In any case, the National Championship game is set for Monday at 7:30 PM ET from Atlanta.