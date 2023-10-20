Michigan is currently being rocked by an NCAA investigation into an alleged sign-stealing operation, but apparently many Big Ten Conference programs were well-aware of what was taking place, including hated foe, Ohio State football.

Buckeyes' staffers reportedly became keen to the illegal scouting in question and made adjustments ahead of the Nov. 26, 2022 home matchup against the Wolverines.

“We heard they had a guy pick plays pretty good and had all this information from not your typical ways of getting the signals,” a staff member told Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger. “We get into the game and it’s the second quarter. I see him across the field and he’s checking his 11×17 sheet.”

Ohio State vs. Michigan elevated to a whole new level

The “guy” mentioned in the quote above is believed to be former United States Marine and current Michigan football analyst, Connor Stalions. An anonymous Big Ten coach claims to have been onto Stalions' scheme and even confronted him about it. Word apparently spread and made its way to Columbus.

In any case, Ohio State was still blown out by Michigan in college football's most anticipated rivalry game, 45-23. It was a tight contest until the Wolverines erupted in the fourth quarter. Both teams earned an exclusive spot in the College Football Playoff. Though, many will place an asterisk next to the Big Blue following these recent reports and accusations.

Michigan is fortunate to be hosting the annual clash versus Ohio State football in 2023, as the team would likely be met with the full wrath of the Buckeyes' student body. As it stands, Michigan State already contemplated not playing Saturday's game against its in-state adversary.

More straightforward reactions to the controversy is bound to come out once the NCAA concludes its investigation. In the meantime, No. 3 OSU must devote all its attention to No. 7 Penn State in what could be the game of the year.