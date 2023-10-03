The Ohio State football team comes out of its bye week with a perfect 4-0 record and the No. 4 ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll. That doesn't mean the Buckeyes are exactly where Ohio State football coach Ryan Day wants them to be.

“Coaches, players, team — we all have to be better,” Ryan Day said in regard to how the Buckeyes can improve, via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. “We want to be more efficient and execute better in all three phrases, continue to upgrade.”

With Kyle McCord at quarterback, the offense has been subpar compared to the Ohio State football teams that were led by CJ Stroud, Justin Fields and Dwayne Haskins in recent years. The Buckeyes have been limited to 40 total points in a pair of games against Power 5 opponents. Even their 35-7 win over Youngstown State wasn't the typical beatdown of an inferior opponent.

In their 17-14 win over Notre Dame, the Ohio State football team was held to 10 points until the final second when Chip Trayanum scored the game-winning touchdown. The Buckeyes could've beaten the Fighting Irish much more comfortably had they converted on their previous red-zone opportunities. On two occasions, Ohio State had a turnover on downs when they were stopped on fourth-and-one less than 14 yards away from the end zone.

Day said the Buckeyes have to get better in short-yardagae situations, noting that the team should be successful on at least 80% of their attempts. Day talked about using quarterback sneaks to help in those situations.

“It's part of our short-yardage package,” Day said. “We've practiced it… As you can imagine, we've worked hard on short yardage.”

Ohio State gets back on the field Saturday with a home game against Maryland.