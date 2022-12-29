By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Ohio State is days away from meeting top-ranked Georgia in the College Football Playoff, and Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud is trying to prepare for the Bulldogs while understanding that social media has been quite hateful towards him since the team’s loss to Michigan.

Stroud explained during his media day press session that he does not specifically look for social media comments, but he is made aware of what is said about him.

“I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call me and tell me what people say,” Stroud said. “So, I do hear it, and it is what it is. It comes with the nature of the beast. You can’t accept the good and not accept the bad.”

The Buckeyes will be 6.5-point underdog to the defending national champion Bulldogs when the two team meet Saturday at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Stroud hopes to trigger the Ohio State offense in a more effective manner than the Buckeyes displayed in their 45-23 home loss to the Wolverines in late November. Michigan earned the Big Ten East title in that game and is undefeated at 13-0, while the Buckeyes are 11-1.

As the quarterback of a powerhouse team like Ohio State, Stroud is subject to criticism from social media observers. His Ohio State teammates understand that when the team loses, specific players will be subject to negative remarks from fans and the public at large.

C.J. Stroud put excellent numbers on the board for the Buckeyes, completing 235 of 355 passes for 3,340 yards with 37 touchdown passes and just 6 interceptions.