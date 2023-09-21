Ohio State football coach Ryan Day offered some high praise for Sam Hartman ahead of the Buckeyes' matchup with Notre Dame. Ryan Day compared the Notre Dame quarterback to Stetson Bennett, who had led Georgia to consecutive national championships.

Day named Bennett as the closest comparison for Hartman because of his experience and knowledge of the game, according to Bill Rabinowitz of the Dispatch. Day's comments come two days before the highly anticipated Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup.

Day seems confident that the Buckeyes will beat the Fighting Irish. He also knows that it will be a challenge for the Ohio State football team to slow down Hartman.

The quarterback has been terrific in three starts for Notre Dame. Hartman has played like a top-tier Heisman Trophy contender. He's completed 71.1% of his passes for 1,061 yards, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. Hartman is averaging a whopping 11.8 yards per pass attempt.

Hartman is putting up better numbers than Bennett ever produced during his time as a college football player. Bennett was the ultimate winner with Georgia. Not only did he outplay Bryce Young when Georgia beat Alabama in the national title game, but he led the Bulldogs to the biggest blowout in national championship history when they beat TCU last season.

Hartman doesn't have Bennett's winning pedigree, but he does own more college football experience than the Georgia star ever had. Before transferring to Notre Dame, Hartman played five seasons at Wake Forest. On Saturday, Ohio State will be taking on a quarterback who has over 14,000 career passing yards and 123 passing touchdowns in college.

Ohio State is favored to beat Notre Dame in the biggest game on the Week 4 schedule.