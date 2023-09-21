In a matchup between two top 10 teams, number six Ohio State will kick off against ninth-ranked Notre Dame. Both teams are stacked with talent, and an inevitable loss for one of the two teams may drop them out of the top 10. Here is everything you need to know before the game.

When and where is the game, and who are the coaches?

Ohio State and Notre Dame have played each other seven times. Ohio State has won the last five, and Notre Dame hasn't secured a win against the Buckeyes since 1936. Luckily for the Fighting Irish, they will play their Week 4 matchup on their home field. Ohio State's football team will travel to South Bend, Indiana, to take on Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Marcus Freeman is in his second year coaching Notre Dame. He led the program to a 9-4 record last season. After filling in for Urban Meyer in 2018, Ryan Day has brought the Buckeyes to new heights. He has led the team to three College Football Playoff appearances.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

The television broadcast will be on NBC, and Peacock – NBC's streaming platform – will have a live stream of the game. Ohio State vs. Notre Dame can also be streamed on fuboTV. You can get a free trial by clicking here.

Ohio State storylines

Ohio State football has had a premier attack through the air for years. They consistently have wide receivers selected high in the NFL Draft, but their current crop of pass catchers may be their best yet. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the son of a Hall of Famer, but he has made a name for himself as the best receiver in college football. Harrison Jr. does it all. He has elite hands, is a phenomenal route runner, and is a threat in the red zone. Harrison Jr. has 14 catches and 304 yards in 2023, and he is sure to be a top-five pick in the NFL Draft.

On the opposite side of Harrison Jr. is Emeka Egbuka. If Egbuka wasn't teammates with Harrison Jr., he might have a claim as the nation's top receiving option. Ebuka has 12 catches for 167 yards in three games and will also likely be an early-round draft pick. Both players already have three touchdowns each, and both ranked inside of ClutchPoints' preseason list of the best players in college football.

Of course, receivers need quarterbacks, and while Kyle McCord may not be on the level of some of the recent Buckeye throwers, he has proven to be a high-level signal-caller so far in his tenure as starter. Still, McCord is somewhat unproven, and there is room for the passing offense to grow because of the immense amount of talent in the wide receiver room.

Notre Dame storylines

While McCord is new to life as a starter, Notre Dame's quarterback is one of the most experienced players in the country. Sam Hartman transferred from Wake Forest and is now in his sixth collegiate season. He has 1,687 passing attempts in his career for 14,028 yards and 123 touchdowns.

Ohio State and Notre Dame's rosters are constructed in very different ways. While the Buckeyes have tons of star talent at the skill positions and are meant to dominate with offensive firepower, Notre Dame operates by dominating the trenches. They are built inside out and have one of the best offensive lines in the country.

Left tackle Joe Alt is arguably the best offensive lineman in the league. He is a surefire first-round pick and excels in both pass and run protection. He and Blake Fisher form arguably the best tackle pairing in college football. Pro Football Focus gave Alt a 91.4 grade last year. They gave Fisher a 78.3 grade over the final 10 games of the season.

The big boys up front have cleared the way for the best rushing attack in football. Running back Audric Estime's 521 yards on the ground is not only the best mark in college football, but it is over 100 yards more than the next top rusher. Estime has five rushing touchdowns, and the running back is on pace to have a shot at breaking Vagas Furguson's single-season Notre Dame rushing record of 1,437 yards set in 1979. Estime's numbers pop, as he is the engine that makes the team run. He already has 63 carries and has run for 8.3 yards per attempt.

Both teams have dominated every one of their games so far. Ohio State has victories of 23-3, 35-7, and 63-10. Notre Dame has won their four games: 42-3, 56-3, 45-24, and 41-17. Only one team can walk away with a win, so we are sure to have an epic clash.