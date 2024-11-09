ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks face off in a rematch of last year's second-round playoff matchup on Hockey Night in Canada. The Oilers recently received a massive boost when Connor McDavid re-entered the lineup after a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, Brock Boeser is now questionable for this game after a high hit from Tanner Jeannot in his last game. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Canucks prediction and pick.

The Oilers must stop starting seasons slow if they want to continue competing for Stanley Cups. After another poor October, Edmonton is now fifth in the Pacific Division, but they'll want to figure it out earlier than last season. Their recent string of three losses in five games won't do anything to make fans feel better about their future, but the team hopes McDavid's return will give the team a boost. It got a bad start in his first game when they lost 4-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Canucks are on a mission to prove that last season wasn't a fluke. Vancouver wasn't expected to make any noise the previous season, but they were the first seed in the Pacific Division and took the Oilers to seven games in the second round. The Canucks have won three games in a row and now hold a 7-2-3 record, putting them in third in the Pacific. An NHL team will always be content with a clean sweep through California, and that's exactly what Vancouver did this past week.

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Kevin Lankinen has been outstanding this season in place of Thatcher Demko. However, Arturs Silovs could start this game since Lankinen played three games in a row. The Oilers must get back on track, and a matchup with Silovs will serve them well. If Lankinen gets the start, the Oilers' offense could still wake up and get the team a much-needed victory.

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers have two of the best players in the NHL, McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. They also added Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson in the offseason to improve their offensive depth, as it was a concern in the playoffs when McDavid had to go on a heroic run to get them to Game 7 of the finals. The moves haven't worked through the season's first 12 games, as they rank 30th in the league in goals per game with 2.36.

Scoring isn't the only issue for the Oilers, which makes sense when you see their record. Edmonton also sits in 21st in goals against per game, 32nd in penalty kill efficiency, and 27th in powerplay efficiency. These four parts of the game are the most important, and the Oilers rank near the bottom in all of them. It isn't a good sign of future success for the Oilers, but we've seen this story before.

Final Oilers-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Canucks won all three games against the Oilers last regular season and were up 3-2 in the playoffs before the Oilers stormed back for two consecutive wins. The Canucks have the Oilers' number, and we'll bank on Lankinen getting the start and continuing his dominance.

Final Oilers-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (-105)