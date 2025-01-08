ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Edmonton Oilers continue their road trip as they face the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Penguins prediction and pick.

The Edmonton Oilers come into the game at 25-12-3 on the year, which is good for second in the Pacific Division. They have won seven of their last nine games, and last time out, they faced the Boston Bruins. Adam Henrique opened the scoring in the first period to give the Oilers the 1-0 lead. Connor McDavid would add a goal, and Henrique his second of the game in the second period. Meanwhile, Stuart Skinner, before leaving with an injury, stopped all 26 shots he faced as the Oilers would win the game 4-0.

Meanwhile, the Penguins are 17-17-8 for the year, which places them fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They have struggled as of late, losing six of their last eight, which has the Penguins thinking about making moves at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets would take the lead in the first period, but the Penguins would tie the game up in the second period. In the third period, Rickard Rakell would score twice, but the Blue Jackets would come back with two of their own to force overtime, and then a shootout. There, the Blue Jackets would win the game 4-3.

Here are the Oilers-Penguins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Penguins Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -194

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-158)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

How To Watch Oilers vs Penguins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers in points and goals this year, currently playing from the second line. He has 29 goals and 30 assists this year, good for 59 points. Draisaitl also has seven goals and nine assists on the power play this year. Also having production away from the top line is Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard. Hyman is fourth on the team in points with 13 goals and 10 assists, playing on the third line. Evan Bouchard has seven goals and 23 assists, third on the team in points from the blue line.

The top line for the Oilers is led by Connor McDavid. McDavid is second on the team in points and leads the team in assists. He has 16 goals and 39 assists on the year while having six goals and 11 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Nugent-Hopkins comes into the game with 10 goals and 13 assists, good for fifth on the team in points.

With the possibility of Stuart Skinner being out for this game, it would be Calvin Pickard in goal. He is 9-4-0 with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He has won three of his last four starts, giving up two or fewer goals in three of them as well.

Meanwhile, Tristan Jarry is expected to be in goal for the Penguins. He is 8-6-4 on the year with a 3.43 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. He is 1-1-2 in the last four games, allowing three or more goals in four of the last five games, and being below .900 in save percentage in three of them as well.

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sidney Crosby leads the team in assists and points this year, leading the top line for the Penguins. He has 11 goals and 33 assists this year, with five goals and 10 assists on the power play. Rikard Rakell leads the team in goals this year, joining Crosby on the top line. He comes in with 20 goals and 15 assists on the year, with four goals and five assists on the power play. Rounding out the line is Bryan Rust. Rust comes in with 15 goals and 14 assists this year, sitting fifth on the team in points.

Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin plays on the second line and is second on the team in points this year. He has eight goals and 24 assists this year, with two goals and eight assists on the power play. Still, he missed the last game. Further, Michael Bunting has been solid this year, coming in with 13 goals and 11 assists.

Final Oilers-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Oilers come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Oilers have been solid as of late. While they have scored 3.30 goals per game this year, they have scored 35 goals in the last ten games. Further, they are eighth in the NHL in goals against per game. The Penguins defense has been dreadful, sitting 32nd in the NHL in goals against per game. Expect the Oilers to score plenty in this one and get the win.

Final Oilers-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (+128)