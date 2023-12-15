Oklahoma football needs OL depth, and they got it with a big recruiting win on Friday.

The Oklahoma football team has a lot of talent to replace this offseason before they join the SEC in 2024. The Sooners have lost their entire offensive line already, and they are going to have to hit the transfer portal and have young guys step up because of that. Some good news in that department did come on Friday, however, as Oklahoma picked up a big commitment from a four-star OL. The Sooners needed that badly.

Four-star OL Eddy Pierre-Louis is coming to Norman to play for Oklahoma football, according to a tweet from Hayes Fawcett. Pierre-Louis picked Oklahoma over Miami football and Oregon football.

With no starters returning on the offensive line next year, Pierre-Louis could find himself with some good playing time in his first college football season. This was a huge get for the Sooners, and this could get ball rolling in terms of recruiting/transfers in the offseason.

Eddy Pierre-Louis currently attends Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, Florida. He is ranked as the #248 player in the 2024 recruiting class, the #11 IOL and the #37 player in the state of Florida. He joins an Oklahoma recruiting class that was ranked #9 in the nation before Pierre-Louis committed. It has yet to update since his commitment.

Oklahoma football is in need of a big offseason, and it's a good sign that a good commitment like this came before their offseason even began. The 12th ranked Sooners still have one more game this season as they will take on #14 Arizona in the Alamo Bowl on December 28th. Oklahoma is a three-point underdog in that one.

The Sooners have had a good year as they finished the regular season 10-2, but they're going to have to be better next year if they want to compete in the SEC. It looked like Oklahoma was going to coast to the Big 12 title game after beating Texas, but losses to Kansas and Oklahoma State derailed those hopes. The road is going to be a lot more difficult in the SEC, and after losing their starting quarterback to the transfer portal and losing their entire o-line, things don't look great.

Life in the SEC is going to be different than the Big 12, but the good news for Oklahoma is that they are recruiting at an elite level. They will have the talent to compete, but it will come down to the coaches getting guys like Pierre-Louis ready to compete at a high level.