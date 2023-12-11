Oklahoma football LB Danny Stutsman has returned to the program for one year after bypassing the 2024 NFL Draft.

The time is here when players are deciding whether to head for the NFL Draft or play one more season of college football to boost their stock. One player whose decision was up in the air was Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman.

However, Stutsman shut down any NFL Draft buzz with a firm statement on X on Monday as he announced his decision to play one more year for the Oklahoma football program.

The junior linebacker was sensational for the Oklahoma football team in 2023. He registered 47 solo tackles with three sacks and an interception after recording 51 tackles with two sacks and two interceptions in 2022.

After Oklahoma's win over Texas (which was the Longhorn's only loss of the year), Stutsman and other players went viral for sporting some shirts that said the Longhorns feared the Sooners and Texas player Xavier Worthy clapped back at Stutsman in an entertaining back and forth.

The Oklahoma football program lost a few players already to the transfer portal with the biggest departure being quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who revealed his decision to head to Oregon.

The Sooners are headed to the new-look SEC in 2024 along with Texas, so the Red River Rivalry continues for the two programs. The Longhorns made the College Football Playoff after winning the Big 12, and Oklahoma's win over the Longhorns will be remembered for some time.

Brent Venables and the Oklahoma football team will search for a new quarterback and some other weapons, but having Danny Stutsman return as one of the defensive anchors is a massive step in the right direction.