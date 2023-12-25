Another portal entry for the Sooners.

The college football transfer portal has seen thousands of entries this time around with some massive names being moved. One of the biggest is former Oklahoma football star Dillon Gabriel, who is headed for the Oregon Ducks for his final year of college football. Now, the Sooners have lost another quarterback to the transfer portal just days before the Alamo Bowl showdown with Arizona. Senior Davis Beville is again entering the portal, as Pete Nakos of On3 reports.

‘Oklahoma quarterback Davis Beville has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. Has played in 15 career games, was previously at Pitt. Has thrown for 339 career yards.'

After the announcement came, Beville posted a highlight video of him on his X account from his time with Pitt and Oklahoma.

Beville spent his first two seasons at Pitt before coming to the Oklahoma football program, but he was behind Dillon Gabriel on the depth chart and then fell behind talented freshman Jackson Arnold.

Beville's only career start with the Sooners was in 2022 in the Red River Rivalry game, one that they lost 49-0. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

This is not surprising with Arnold expected to be the starter in 2024 and beyond and fellow signal-callers Michael Hawkins and Brendan Zurbrugg entering the program in 2024.

The Oklahoma football program is 10-2 and will finish the season in the Alamo Bowl against Arizona on December 28 in San Antonio, and Sooners fans will get a first-hand look at the future of the QB position as Jackson Arnold gets the nod to start.