Oklahoma football running backs coach DeMarco Murray will be suspended for one game due to recruiting violations. Murray reportedly contacts recruits and their families during a period in which contact was not allowed. There were reportedly 17 recruits that Murray illegally contacted. He had 65 phone calls that were not allowed and 36 text messages.

“Recruiting violations occurred in the Oklahoma football program when assistant coach DeMarco Murray impermissibly contacted prospects and their families prior to the permissible time period, according to an agreement released by the Division I Committee on Infractions,” An article from the NCAA read.

During the investigation, DeMarco Murray claimed that he was not aware of a COVID-19 waiver of recruiting contact rules that had expired.

“The school, Murray and the enforcement staff agreed that the violations in the football program occurred when Murray impermissibly contacted 17 prospects over 16 months, including 65 impermissible phone calls and 36 impermissible text messages,” The NCAA said. “Murray indicated that he was not aware that a COVID-19 waiver of recruiting contact rules had expired. During the investigation, the enforcement staff determined that the school had properly educated football coaches on the applicable recruiting rules and the timing of changes to them.”

Now, Murray will be serving a one-game suspension, but it is unclear when that suspension will be served. Oklahoma football opens up their season this weekend against Temple.

Other punishments for Oklahoma football

DeMarco Murray will be suspended for one game, but there are some other punishments coming after the Oklahoma football recruiting violations, according to the NCAA:

One year of probation.

A $5,000 fine.

A one-game suspension for Murray during the 2024 football season.

A prohibition against football staff calling the involved prospects during the May 29-June 11, 2022, and April 15-May 31, 2023, periods (self-imposed).

A 20% reduction in football recruiting days in spring 2023 (self-imposed).

A prohibition against football staff from calling or corresponding with involved prospects from Aug. 1-31, 2023 (self-imposed).

A limitation of Murray's 2023 football recruiting days to eight, down from an average 16.4 per recruiting coach (self-imposed).

A prohibition from off-campus recruiting for Murray during the 2023 fall evaluation period (self-imposed).

A three-week ban on recruiting phone and electronic correspondence for the football program from Dec. 8, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

A prohibition against unofficial visits during the first game of the 2024 season.

Oklahoma will get their 2024 season started on Friday night against Temple. The Sooners and Owls will kick things off from Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma at 7:00 ET. The game will be airing on ESPN, and the Sooners are big 42.5-point favorites.