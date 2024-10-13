After watching his Oklahoma Sooners turn in an absolute dud against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon, losing 34-3 in ugly fashion, Skip Bayless was a very, very, very, very, very unhappy camper.

Sure, the Sooners are still 4-2 and have some exciting young players on their roster, but in a nearly one-minute-long video unleashed on his social media account, Bayless absolutely went off on Oklahoma's finest, letting his 3.2 million followers know that he is “humiliated” by the team's efforts.

“I am embarrassed. I am ashamed of the Oklahoma Sooners I grew up loving, silly me. I thought we had our next Heisman winner in Jackson Arnold, who stunk early in the season and stunk so badly that in the first half against Tennessee, he got yanked. And then I thought, oh, Michael Hawkins Jr.! The most poised true freshman in the history of college football. He went deer in headlights today against Texas. Stage too big, just not ready. I'm not sure he ever saw a receiver,” Bayless declared.

“We're decimated at receiver; we've lost a lot of our defensive stalwarts, I get it. But that was a catastrophe. That was an annihilation, a humiliation. That is just hard to stomach. Brent Venables, you didn't even go to Jackson Arnold at all? You're starting to make me miss ‘Stinkin” Lincoln!

One of the true powerhouses of college football, expectations were sky high for Oklahoma among Sooner Nation, even if most of the national media didn't share those same expectations. Now all but eliminated from playoff competition unless they absolutely crush the rest of their schedule and plenty of top-tier teams lose stunners down the stretch, the next few months will effectively serve as an extended participation trophy ceremony for fans like Bayless who want one thing and one thing only: a National Championship. Bad news for Bayless and company but good news for everyone else, as the former FS1 commentator has made legions of fans by airing out his grievances.