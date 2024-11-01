Oklahoma football (4-4) is not adjusting to life in the SEC as they had anticipated, losing their last three games in league play and getting dangerously close to failing to qualify for a bowl game. A meeting with FCS program Maine (4-4) is the perfect reprieve for the desperate and injury-plagued Sooners. Though, as has been the case this year for Brent Venables' team, nothing comes easy in Norman.

“In light of inclement weather slated for Saturday, and out of an abundance of caution and with student-athlete and fan safety as our top priority, our football game vs. Maine is being moved to 11 a.m. {local time},” the official Oklahoma football X account posted on Friday. “Some weather models show a higher risk of severe weather beginning earlier in the afternoon, which could complicate our ability to complete the game. The earlier start is also intended to allow everyone to enjoy the game and travel home safely before conditions worsen.”

Oklahoma football must change their plans and intensity level

Sooners fans will have to head over to Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium a little earlier to start their tailgate and pregame festivities, leaving them with a rather short recovery time if they intend to party on Friday night (legally of course). Though, considering the home team is a massive favorite over the Black Bears, there might be plenty of students who simply decide to skip this non-conference matchup.

The same cannot be said for the Sooners themselves. Despite being the vastly superior squad in terms of talent, Oklahoma needs to take Saturday's game seriously. It is a chance for it to gain some confidence and discover its offensive identity.

Quarterback Jackson Arnold showed clear growth in last weekend's loss to Ole Miss, completing 71 percent of his passes while throwing for 182 yards and two touchdowns. The downside is that the dilapidated offensive line surrendered a staggering nine sacks, one week after allowing eight. It is crucial that Oklahoma figures out how to protect its QB and give the wide receivers enough time to get down the field. Ideally, the trenches will hold up exceptionally well against Maine.

It could be an ugly day in Norman as far as the weather is concerned, but the Sooners must make sure it is a highly productive experience all the same. Kickoff is now set for 12 p.m. ET.