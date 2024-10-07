The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers had football fans up late at night after an hour-game delay, but it was all worth it at the end. The Cowboys escaped Pittsburgh after Dak Prescott threw a game-winning touchdown to Jalen Tolbert with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game. It was a sloppy game for Prescott, but he prevailed at the end and got the Cowboys the win.

After the game, Cowboys superfan Skip Bayless went on social media and made a series of tweets about the game, as he was surprised his favorite team came out on top.

“DAK THREW IT TO HIS BUDDY JALEN TOLBERT FOR THE GAME-WINNER. I DIDN'T SEE THAT COMING,” Bayless tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

“I am exhausted from watching that. We should've won that game by three touchdowns,” Bayless said in a video. “Justin Fields is going to lose his job because he was pretty awful, but so was Dak Prescott. Many crucial times, three huge turnovers, but then, when I least expected it, Dowdle got crushed at the goal line, separated from the football and Dak saved the game by leaping on the loose ball. Then Dak throws a bad ball to Jalen Tolbert, and then he throws a very good ball to win the game to Jalen Tolbert, who made a very good play, and I've never been a big fan of Jalen Tolbert. All I know is that we won.”

Cowboys defeat Steelers in final seconds on SNF

After the game, Dak Prescott broke down the game-winning touchdown to Jalen Tolbert.

“The play we ran is one of our most comfortable plays. … Just wanted one more opportunity at it,” Prescott said. “It was special to get it back to Tolbert. He did a great job of coming across the field, getting open. Offensive line did a great job on that play of allowing me to stay in the pocket. The persistence and resilience of the team just really showed on that drive.”

It was a back-and-forth game in the second half, and the Steelers took the lead in the fourth quarter with 4:56 remaining. Jalen Tolbert had an increased role this week with the Cowboys after Brandin Cooks was put on injured reserve, and he came up big when the lights got bright.

“I’ve been working for years for this. Waiting on my opportunity, waiting on a time where I would be able to get more offensive snaps or get more targets, whatever it may be,” Tolbert said. “Whenever that moment comes, you’ve got to be able to be ready for it. … It’s just about going out and showing the world.”