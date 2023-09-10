Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables and university athletic director Joe Castiglione maintain they were initially unaware of disgraced former Baylor coach Art Briles' presence on the field Saturday following the Sooners win over SMU and insist it won't happen again.

“I was made aware of it, just before I came in here, that he was [on the field],” Venables told reporters, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. “That's being dealt with.”

Castiglione went a step further, noting Oklahoma's decision to ban Briles from special team access—despite the fact his son in-law, Jeff Lebby, is the Sooners' offensive coordinator—had been previously discussed.

“I was just as disappointed as many of our fans when I learned of the postgame situation tonight,” he said in a statement. It shouldn't have happened and it was my expectation it never would, based on boundaries we previously set. I've addressed it with the appropriate staff.”

Briles was fired for cause by Baylor in 2016 after an independent probe found he'd failed to properly address multiple allegations of sexual assault against Bears players during his tenure as head coach. The 67-year-old has not returned to college football since his ouster, with Grambling State and the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats reversing plans to hire him following public backlash. Last month, Briles was named head coach of the Dallas franchise in the International Football Alliance, a new pro league set to debut next spring.

“He's my father-in-law,” Lebby said of Briles after the game, per ESPN. “That's the grandfather to my two kids, so he was down with our entire family well after the game, but he was down there…He's with his entire family.”

Oklahoma football beat SMU 28-11 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium behind another strong performance from quarterback Dillon Gabriel, moving to 2-0 on the season.