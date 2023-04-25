After just one season at the University of Texas, wide receiver Brenen Thompson opted to enter the transfer portal. After entering the portal on April 15th, he has already made his decision. Thompson has now found a new home, choosing to join a rival in the Oklahoma Sooners.

In his lone season at Texas, Brenen Thompson struggled to make his mark on the field. While appearing in nine games, he recorded just one reception for 32 receiving yards.

Thompson, a former four-star recruit, will now join an Oklahoma offense that is full of firepower. Upon his arrival, he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With his decision to join Oklahoma, Brenen Thompson looks to have a fresh start. He stated, “It’s home, it feels like me. I’m able to live and play ball how I want to,” according to ON3.com’s Hayes Fawcett.

Thompson, who excelled in track while in high school, will look to use his speed at Oklahoma. He will now join an Oklahoma wide receiver room that is full of young talent, including other transfers. This includes Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony, who showed legitimate upside during his first two collegiate seasons.

Thompson himself will still have to earn his spot within the Oklahoma rotation. Upon his arrival, expectations will be high based on what he showcased while in high school. After being one of the highest-rated wide receivers in the nation, Thompson was also one of the most sought-after names in the transfer portal. Given that he can make an impact for the Sooners, an already strong offense will now have another option.