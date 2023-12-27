Oklahoma football has lost another offensive weapon to the transfer portal.

The transfer portal has been in full force since it opened up, and one team that has been hit hard with departures is Oklahoma football. First, the Sooners lost their star quarterback as Dillon Gabriel entered the portal and then committed to Oregon. Losing a QB is always tough, but that wasn't the end for Oklahoma as the Sooners recently lost another talented offensive weapon to the portal as well.

Oklahoma football wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton is entering the transfer portal, according to a tweet from Hayes Fawcett. Bunkley-Shelton didn't see a lot of action this season as he had just three catches for 33 yards and zero touchdowns, but he has had some solid seasons in the past.

This isn't the first trip to the transfer portal for LV Bunkley-Shelton. Before he was a WR for Oklahoma, he played for Arizona State, and he had some good seasons with the Sun Devils. His first two seasons were spent in Tempe, and in his second year, Bunkley-Shelton hauled in 33 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns. He never had any big seasons with the Sooners, but he showed in his time with Arizona State that he can be a solid option at receiver.

While Bunkley-Shelton didn't contribute a lot during his time at Oklahoma, he is still a talented player that is leaving the program. The Sooners will likely be just fine without him, but who knows, he could have a breakout season coming. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at whatever school he ends up going to.

The transfer portal has been important for Oklahoma this offseason as they have seen players come and go already. The Sooners will making the move to the SEC next season, so it will be important for them to improve their roster as they get set to play a tougher schedule.

This year's Oklahoma football team still has one more game, however. The Sooners had a solid 10-2 regular season, and they will finish their 2023 campaign in the Alamo Bowl against #14 Arizona. That game will take place on Thursday night at 9:15 ET, and Oklahoma is a three-point underdog.