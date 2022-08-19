The 2022 college football season is just around the corner, and a new era of Oklahoma football comes with it. Former head coach Lincoln Riley shockingly left the Sooners in the offseason, as did quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler. To replace them, Oklahoma brought in former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Last season was a bit of a regression for Oklahoma. The Sooners never seemed to find that next gear, and they failed to win the Big 12 for the first time since 2014. Despite that, they still ended the season on a high note by defeating Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

Even with the coaching change, expectations are high for Oklahoma football once again in 2022. The Sooners landed in the top 10 of the preseason AP poll once again, placing at No. 9. However, they missed the top spot in the preseason Big 12 poll for the first time in seven years.

The Sooners will likely be a strong team again, but their title hopes hinge on a few key pieces. Gabriel is one such X-factor, as the pressure is on him to continue Oklahoma’s recent streak of great QB play. However, an even bigger X-factor lies on the other side of the ball.

Oklahoma’s biggest X-factor in 2022 college football season

DB Justin Broiles

For years, college football fans have known the Big 12 as a conference with high-octane offenses and little defense. The Sooners played a big part in that perception, as they’ve frequently finished with some of the worst defenses in the country. The biggest example is in 2018, when they allowed nearly 450 yards per game, but made the College Football Playoff anyway because they racked up over 570 yards per game themselves.

While that perception has changed slightly in recent years, Oklahoma’s defense was still nothing special in 2021. The Sooners finished in the middle of the Big 12 with 382 yards allowed per game. With his reputation as a defensive mastermind, Venables will need to take the defense to a new level soon.

The Sooners have solid pieces on defense, but none of them landed on the Big 12 preseason team. Oklahoma’s defenders will have to prove their ability, and none have more weight on their shoulders than Broiles.

Broiles missed nearly half of the 2020 season due to injury, but bounced back strong in 2021. The redshirt senior notched 55 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown. The Sooners lost both of their starting safeties in Pat Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell, so they’ll be counting on the veteran Broiles to lead the secondary.

Broiles won’t be completely on his own, though. Junior cornerback Woodi Washington also returns after 27 tackles and two picks in just five starts. Defensive backs Billy Bowman and D.J. Graham round out a quietly strong secondary that could make noise this season.

Oklahoma will go up against some tough offenses during the 2022 college football season. Big 12 foes such as Iowa State and Texas Tech usually boast strong passing attacks, and 2022 should be no different. Meanwhile, teams such as Texas and Oklahoma State should drastically improve their air games with new additions and another year of development.

Broiles is already a strong cornerback, but can he take the next step this season? If not, the Sooners may find themselves on the outside of the Big 12 Championship game once again. If he does, then they could make their way back to the playoff behind a trademark Venables defense.