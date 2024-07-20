Oklahoma football is a team in transition for the 2024 season. The Sooners are embarking on a new challenge in entering the SEC after years of dominance in the Big 12. Having a solid recruiting class and assortment of newcomers from the transfer portal helps, but more important than that are players who returning to Oklahoma.

A couple of players who fit that bill include linebacker Danny Stutsman, wide receiver Nic Anderson, and quarterback Jackson Arnold. Those three, among others, can help Oklahoma return to the College Football Playoffs in 2024.

Danny Stutsman the wrecking ball

Danny Stutsman is not only one of the best players returning to Oklahoma football in 2024, but he's also one of the best linebackers in the entire country. He registered 104 total tackles last season, which ranked fifth among SEC players. Only Mississippi State's Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson, South Carolina's Debo Williams, and Alabama's Caleb Downs had more.

Stutsman did that even while missing a game last year. Not only is he a tackling machine, but he is a well-rounded player. He holds his own in coverage and can add some pop as a pass rusher. He has recorded three sacks in each of the previous two season. Stutsman also has a total of three interceptions in that span.

Stutsman could've entered the 2024 NFL Draft had he wanted to, but returned to Oklahoma for his senior season. The Sooners should be very thankful that he did. He is the captain of head coach Brent Venables' defense who should help organize the rest of that unit. Stutsman is someone to closely watch for Oklahoma in 2024.

A sleeper receiver in Nic Anderson

The 2025 NFL wide receiver class looks to be another good one, and that group should include Oklahoma's Nic Anderson. Anderson really burst onto the scene in 2023. He didn't play much at all as a freshman, but the wait for playing time paid off in a big way. Anderson hauled in 38 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first real season suiting up for the Sooners.

There is a lot to like about Anderson's game and frame. He is a really big receiver at 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds and he uses that size to his advantage. Anderson averaged 20 yards per reception, which ranked third in college football among players with at least 35 receptions. Only UCF's Javon Baker and UTEP's Kelly Akharaiyi posted a better average.

In addition to his downfield exploits, Anderson's size allows him to be a legit threat in the red zone too. He looks the part of a future NFL receiver. Another solid season in Norman could help him get there as soon as 2025.

The quarterback of the future in Jackson Arnold

Dillon Gabriel did a great job leading the Sooners last season. However, he chose not to return to Oklahoma and transferred to Oregon in the winter. While that is a big loss, it does get mitigated by the quarterback the Sooners have waiting in the wings. That would be Jackson Arnold.

Arnold was the No. 3 quarterback and overall high school prospect in 2023. He was mostly relegated to mop-up duty as Gabriel's backup, but he did get a chance to show what he's capable of in the Sooners' bowl game. He threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns against the feisty Arizona Wildcats, though he also threw three picks and completed 57.8% of his passes.

While the numbers weren't great, he did make some wow throws that should leave Oklahoma fans excited with him returning to the fold in 2024.

There could be some growing pains with Arnold's first season as the entrenched starter. That's fine. But, he has the talent to guide the Sooners to a special season. He, along with Anderson and Stutsman, are going to be pivotal for Oklahoma as returning players for the 2024 season.