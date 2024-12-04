Following a difficult 3-9 2024 season for Oklahoma State football, the team has made two big coaching changes. According to Max Olson of ESPN, the Cowboys have fired offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo.

“Oklahoma State has fired OC Kasey Dunn and DC Bryan Nardo following the Cowboys' 3-9 season, a source confirmed to ESPN. Oklahoma State went 0-9 in Big 12 play this season, ending the program's 18-year bowl streak. First reported by Football Scoop,” Olson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Oklahoma State's struggles previously led to some fans calling out head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy will remain with the team for now, but another difficult season could lead to serious questions about his job security. The Cowboys are hopeful that they can take a step in the right direction by changing coordinators.

It is clear that Oklahoma State football felt that drastic changes were necessary. Many times, teams may replace either an offensive or defensive coordinator. The fact that the Cowboys are making changes in both roles speaks to the program's current state.

Oklahoma State is seemingly pressing the reset button. They are rebuilding at the moment. It goes without saying, but Oklahoma State will need to find success via the College Football Transfer Portal and in recruiting to bounce back. However, coaching is obviously important as well, so finding reliable offensive and defensive coordinators to replace Dunn and Nardo will prove to be pivotal.

Dunn took over the offensive coordinator role in 2020. He first joined the coaching staff in 2011. Meanwhile, Nardo joined Oklahoma State in 2023.

Oklahoma State football will have plenty of work to do during the offseason following their disappointing 2024 campaign. The program has a proven track record, so one has to imagine they will rebound sooner rather than later. Still, the 2024 season was unquestionably a forgettable one for the program.