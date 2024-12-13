Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has hired a new offensive coordinator after a very disappointing season in Stillwater. The Cowboys opened the season 3-0 and were ranked as high as No. 13 in the country. Unfortunately, the program closed the season, losing nine straight games and not winning a single game in the Big 12. Despite these struggles, Gundy will return for a 21st year as head coach. And he's shaking up his coaching staff, tabbing Doug Meacham, an ex-OSU player, as the new OC.

Meacham played as an offensive lineman with the program from 1983-1987. He's also coached at OSU twice in his career. However, most recently, Meacham served as the inside wide receivers coach at TCU. FootballScoop.com writer John Brice confirmed the news of Meacham's return to Stillwater. The former Poke played a huge role in TCU's magical season in 2022.

Oklahoma State is heading into a crucial year in 2025

Doug Meacham has experience coaching at his alma mater. From 1989-1991, he served as a graduate assistant/offensive line/outside linebackers coach. The Arlington, Texas native also was a tight end/inside wide receivers coach in Stillwater from 2005 to 2012. He's additionally served as an offensive coordinator with Houston, TCU, and Kansas.

Meacham will look to elevate an Oklahoma State offense that had an uneven year in 2024. While statistically, the Cowboys only scored an average of two fewer points this year, the unit had some lackluster performances. Specifically, in the last game of the year against No. 25 Colorado, the Cowboys lost 52-0. Seventh-year quarterback Alan Bowman is leaving after this season, meaning that quarterback will be a significant need for Oklahoma State football going into 2025.

Mike Gundy has discussed several times how the Cowboys are still adjusting to the new NIL landscape. Oklahoma State football is entering an era where it should be one of the top programs in the Big 12. While the Cowboys have only won one conference championship under Gundy in 2011, the program has perenially contended for the Big 12 crown during his tenure.

Now that Oklahoma and Texas are in the SEC, the conference is even more open than before. The twelve-team College Football Playoff was specifically designed for programs like Oklahoma State football to contend for championships annually. This new format also gives the Cowboys a bigger advantage in recruiting. Prospective recruits know that going to Stillwater can put them in contention for a national championship. Whereas in the past, that privilege was restricted to only a few programs.

With the 49th-ranked recruiting class coming in, Mike Gundy must be extra aggressive in the transfer portal. Conference newcomer Arizona State shockingly won the Big 12 conference this year. There's no excuse for Oklahoma State football not to be in contention for a playoff spot next year. Mike Gundy has a lot of doubters to prove wrong heading into next year. Doug Meacham can go a long way toward helping Gundy shut down any more of the hot-seat rumors.