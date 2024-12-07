After enduring their first season with three or fewer wins since 2000, for the last week, it's looked as if the Oklahoma State Cowboys and long-time head coach Mike Gundy were heading toward a surprising split. Although Gundy has been a polarizing figure since he took over in Stillwater, his track record speaks for itself. Coming into the season, OSU had an impressive 18-year run in which they finished with a winning record, and Gundy had won 104 more games than any other coach in program history.

However, despite being picked to finish 3rd in the Big 12 in the conference's preseason poll, Oklahoma State finished dead last in the newly-expanded Big 12 and ended the year as the one of just three (Purdue and Mississippi State) Power Four programs in the country that failed to secure a win in conference play.

Finally, early on Saturday afternoon, the standoff between Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy ended, as Gundy and the school agreed in principle to a restructured contract, per Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. There's no word yet on what financial concessions Gundy made, or if it's in writing that he must keep his mullet throughout his tenure.

Long before Mike Gundy took over as the head coach at Oklahoma State, he was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Cowboys from 1986 to 1989. Gundy graduated as the program's all-time leader in passing yards, a record he held for 20 years until Zac Robinson surpassed him during the 2009 season. Since then, Gundy has slipped down to fifth on that list.

Maybe more impressively, Gundy currently ranks 46th on the NCAA's all-time wins list (169), and the only active coaches with more wins are Dabo Swinney (179), Brian Kelly (194), and Kirk Ferentz (204). Assuming Gundy gets the Cowboys back on track and tops the .500 mark yet again next season, he'd finish the 2025 season as one of the 40 winningest coaches in the long history of college football.