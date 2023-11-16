Oklahoma hopes to keep their Big 12 Title hopes alive as we continue our College Football odds series with an Oklahoma-BYU prediction and pick.

Oklahoma hopes to keep their Big 12 Title hopes alive as they face off with BYU. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an Oklahoma-BYU prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Oklahoma enters the game sitting at 8-2 on the season, but 5-2 in conference play. They started the season at 7-0, with a huge win in the Red River Rivalry included in those first seven games. With those wins, Oklahoma was in a prime position to make it to the Big 12 title game, and potentially a playoff birth. Then they lost to Kansas. Oklahoma had a small lead at the half and kept that lead through much of the game. In the fourth quarter, Kansas took a 32-27 lead. Oklahoma would take the lead back with 5:55 left, and it looked like they would seal the victory after an interception late in the game. The Kansas defense held strong, got the ball back, and scored to upset Oklahoma though.

The next week, Oklahoma would lose again, this time to rival Oklahoma State. This time it was Oklahoma trying to make the comeback after the Cowboys scored ten points in the fourth quarter to take the lead, the Sooners could not do it though, and would fall 27-24. Last week, Oklahoma would rebound and beat West Virginia last time out 59-20, but they no longer control their destiny in the Big 12. They are currently in a four-way tie for second, but with odd tie-breakers at play, the only thing they can control is winning the last two games to give them a shot at the game.

Meanwhile, BYU has struggled in their first season in the Big 12. After opening the season 3-0 with an upset of Arkansas on the road, there was hope for a solid BYU season. Now, they must win one of their final two games to make a bowl. They have struggled in the last three games though. First, it was a 35-6 loss to Texas, but it was followed by a 37-7 loss to West Virginia, and then a 45-13 loss to Iowa State. In their last four losses, BYU has lost by 29 or more points in all three of them.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma-BYU Odds

Oklahoma: -24.5 (-110)

BYU: +24.5 (-110)

Over: 56.5 (-118)

Under: 56.5 (-104)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. BYU Week 12

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread

Dillon Gabriel is the leader of this Oklahoma offense this year. He has been great under center for the Sooners. While he has passed for 3,064 yards, he has also completed 70.1 percent of his throws, with an adjusted completion percentage of 79 percent. He has pushed the ball downfield as well, with 17 big-time throws according to PFF, plus 15 passing touchdowns this year. Further, Gabriel has protected the ball. He has just five interceptions this year, with 13 turnover-worthy passes. Last week may have been his best game of the year. In West Virginia, he passed for 423 yards and five touchdowns without an interception.

Gabriel can also do it on the ground. This year, he has run for 397 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last week, he ran three touchdowns to add to his five passing touchdowns. The running game this year is led by Tawee Walker. Walker has 442 yards on the ground this year, with 253 after contact. He has been solid, with 5.2 yards per carry on the year, and has scored six times. Meanwhile, Gavin Sawchuk and Marcus Major also both come into the game with over 300 yards on the ground. Sawchuk has scored four times, while Major has scored once.

Meanwhile, Drake Stoops leads the receiving core this year. He has 702 yards receiving this year and nine touchdowns. Stoops comes in with 368 yards after the catch. Nic Anderson also comes in with 616 yards on the year with eight touchdowns. Finally, Jalil Farooq comes in with 577 yards on the year and two scores.

On defense, Oklahoma comes in ranks 68th in the nation in total defense. The pass rush has just 18 sacks this year, but six of them come from Ethan Downs, who also has 24 pressures this year. Meanwhile, in coverage, Oklahoma has allowed just ten touchdowns this year, while intercepting 17 passes. Billy Bowman leads the way with four of them, but he has also given up three touchdowns. Gentry Williams comes in with three, while Kendel Dolby and Key Lawrence both have two interceptions each on the year.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread

Kedon Slovis has led the offense for most of the year for BYU. He has completed 154 of 268 passes for 1,717 yards the year. He has also thrown 12 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Still, his last game was against Texas, and in that game, he did not throw a touchdown and had two interceptions. This performance, combined with an injury, forced BYU to make a change at quarterback. Jake Retzlaff has played the last two games for BYU and has not been great. He is completing under 50 percent of his passes, with a touchdown and two interceptions. He has also thrown six turnover-worthy passes in those two games. Slovis may be back for this one, but if not, look for Retzlaff to stay in at QB.

The running game this year also has not produced much. LJ Martis has played in eight games this year, running for 493 yards and four scores. while he has been solid this year, he is still returning from injury. Last week was his first game in two weeks, and he ran just eight times for 56 yards. Meanwhile, Aidan Robbins is second on the team in rushing and has started the last three games. On the year he has just 229 yards on 63 carries, with one score.

The receiving game has been led by Chase Roberts this year. He comes into the game with 524 yards on the season and four scores. Meanwhile, Isaac Rex has been reliable as the tight end. He has 385 yards on the year with two touchdowns. Finally, Darius Lassiter comes in with 372 yards on the year and four scores.

The defense also has struggled for BYU this year. They rank 103rd in total defense this year. They have also given up 36 total touchdowns this year, which ranks them 91st in scoring defense on the year. The pass rush has struggled. Only one player has more than one sack this year. That is Tyler Batty who comes in with five of them. Meanwhile, in coverage, while BYU does have 12 interceptions, they have also given up 19 touchdowns. Jakob Robinson comes in with four interceptions, but he has given up five touchdowns. Eddie Heckard has three picks, but also five touchdowns against him as well.

Final Oklahoma-BYU Prediction & Pick

While Oklahoma has not been amazing the past few weeks, they have been solid overall. The offense has slowed down a little but is still good enough to beat this poor BYU defense. Furthermore, the BYU offense has been dreadful as of late. If Kedon Slovis is not in, there is no chance for them to cover. They will most likely struggle to cover with him under center as well.

Final Oklahoma-BYU Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma -24.5 (-110)