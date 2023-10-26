Oklahoma looks to stay undefeated as they face Kansas. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an Oklahoma-Kansas prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Oklahoma has been dominant for the most part this year. They won their first five games with ease, but then barely won the game with Texas. With the game tied in the fourth quarter Texas took the lead with 1:17 left in the game. That was too much time though, as Oklahoma drove 75-yards in 1:02 to score and win 34-30. Last time out, they faced UCF. UCF was tied at the half with Oklahoma and had the lead 23-17 going into the fourth. Oklahoma would score twice in the fourth quarter though, and escape with a 31-29 win after a missed two-point conversion.

Meanwhile, Kansas enters the game at 5-2 on the season, but 2-2 in conference play. They won the first conference game against BYU but fell to Texas 40-14. Kansas would rebound though, beating UCF 51-22, but last time out, Oklahoma State would fall. Oklahoma State had a 17-7 lead in the first quarter but would be down 25-24 at the half. After Kansas took a 32-24 lead, the Cowboys would score 12 straight to win 39-32.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma-Kansas Odds

Oklahoma: -9.5 (-110)

Kansas: +9.5 (-110)

Over: 65.5 (-105)

Under: 65.5 (-115)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas Week 9

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread

Dillon Gabriel is the leader of the Oklahoma offense, and he has been solid this season. He has completed 165 of 233 passes this season for 2.127 yards. Gabriel has thrown 19 touchdown passes this season while having just three interceptions this year. Last time out, he was solid, throwing three touchdowns, but did have an interception in the game. He has also had to deal with a lot of drops this year. Oklahoma receivers have dropped 13 on-target passes this year.

Further, Dillon Gabriel has been solid on the ground this year. He has run for 268 yards, including over 100 in the game with Texas, with five touchdowns. In the running game, Tawee Walker and Marcus Major lead the way. Walker missed 1the 2:00last game, but he has run for 239 yards this year, averaging 4.5 yards per carry on the season. He had four touchdowns on the ground this year as well. Walker is questionable in this game though, but may suit up. If he cannot go, it will be up to Major to carry the load. He has 308 yards this year with a touchdown as well.

Andrea Anthony and Jalil Farooq have been great in the passing game. Anthony has 419 yards receiving this year while bringing in 27 of 34 targets on the season. Anthony also has a touchdown this year. He also missed the last game but is expected to be back in this one.

Farooq has been the big play threat this year. He has brought in 23 of 37 targets this year for 438 yards and two scores. He has 211 yards after the catch this season. Those two have not been the major touchdown scorers though. Nic Anderson has eight touchdowns this season with 387 yards, while Drake Stoops has scored five with 328 yards.

On the pass rush, Ethan Downs leads the way. He has six sacks this year with 21 pressures on the year. As a team, Oklahoma has 18 sacks this year but does have 154 quarterback pressures this year. On the run defense, Oklahoma has 137 stops for offensive failures as a team this year. That is led by Danny Stutsman who has 23 of them, with an average depth of tackle just 1.4 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread

It looks like Jason Bean will be the quarterback for Kansas in this one, with Jalon Daniels expected to be out in this game. Bean has been solid for the most part for Kansas. He has completed 62 of 95 passes this year for 913 yards and nine touchdowns. He has thrown nine touchdowns this year, including five of them the last time out. Still, he threw his first two interceptions of the year last time out. He also had three of his four turnover-worthy passes in that game as well.

Kansas has a great two-headed attack at running back. Devin Neal leads the way, with 659 yards on the ground with six touchdowns. He has been getting solid blocking with over three yards before first contact this year. Meanwhile, he has 360 yards after his first contact this year. Further, he has forced 31 missed tackles this year. Daniel Hinshaw has forced 32 missed tackles. He has run for 413 yards this year with five touchdowns this season. He also has 267 yards after contact this year.

The receiving game has been split between four guys this year. Lawrence Arnold has 319 yards this year with a score. Meanwhile, Quentin Skinner has 264 yards and two scores, while Luke Grimm has three scores with 244 yards. The tight end Mason Fairchild has also been solid. He has 255 yards on the year, with 133 after the catch. Further, he has scored twice this year.

On the pass rush, Kansas has 19 sacks this year, with two guys leading the way. Austin Booker and Jereme Robinson lead the way. Booker has five sacks this year with 16 total pressures. Robinson has four sacks with 19 pressures this year. Booker also leads the way in the running game. He has 16 tackles this year, while 12 of them are for stops for offensive failures. His average depth of tackle is just 2.4 yards downfield. In coverage, Kansas has struggled. They have given up over 1,600 yards this year, with nine touchdowns allowed. Still, they do have seven interceptions this year.

Final Oklahoma-Kansas Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma played down to their competition last week with UCF. They cannot afford to do that twp weeks in a row. Close games down the stretch here could hurt their playoff chances. Oklahoma is the fourth highest scoring them in the nation, while Kansas is allowing a ton of yards this year. Dillion Gabriel is the best quarterback in the conference right now, and he will be great in this game against a poor Kansas pass defense.

Final Oklahoma-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma -9.5 (-110)