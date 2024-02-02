It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with an Oklahoma vs. UCF prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The No.23-ranked Oklahoma Sooners will travel to Orlando to take on the UCF Knights on Saturday afternoon. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-UCF prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Sooners began the season 13-1, but a recent stretch of conference losses has sent the team back down to a No.23 ranking. The Sooners started their Big 12 schedule with a win over Iowa State but have lost four of their last seven games, including losses at home to Texas and Texas Tech as favorites. They bounced back Tuesday night with a 20-point win at Kansas State. Their defense was the catalyst against Kansas State, holding the Wildcats to 30.4% from the field and 14 turnovers. The Wildcats shooting numbers were the lowest for an Oklahoma opponent this season.

UCF is an elite defensive team, sitting top 30 nationally in blocks and steals per game.”They absolutely are one of the best defensive teams I've seen on film because of their length,” Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said. “And they play really hard, and then they make you get to the basket, and then they just (are) one of the top shot-blocking teams in the country.” The Knights are losers of two straight, but pulled off impressive victories over Texas and Kansas to begin conference play.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma-UCF Odds

Oklahoma: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: (-127)

UCF: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: (+104)

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. UCF

Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Knights' defense is cause for concern for the Sooners, but their defense will also shut down UCF. The Sooners defense has numbers identical to UCF. They hold opponents to a 40.4% mark from the floor, are the seventh-best three-point defending team in the nation, and rank 46th, allowing just 65.9 points per game. The Knights offense is holding them back this season, shooting 41.5% from the floor and averaging 71.8 points per game. A concerning trend for the 12th-place Knights is that their average points per game drops to 61.5 when playing in-conference.

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma will have a difficult time against the UCF defense, which ranks 34th, allowing just 65.1 points per game. The Knights limit opponents' shooting success spectacularly, holding the opposition to a 40.4% mark from the floor. A weak spot of the UCF defense is their three-point resistance, but the Sooners rank 169th in three-point efficiency. A strength of the Sooners through the first half of the season was their free-throw shooting, but they are just 61.9% from the line over their last two games. The team had a 76.1% rate in the first 19 games. The Knights need them to continue those struggles, as UCF allows opponents to get to the free throw line almost 20 times per game.

The Knights are 3-5 against the Big 12 but have covered the spread in five games. The Sooners aren't having as much success, failing to cover in half their conference games.

Final Oklahoma-UCF Prediction & Pick

This game will be a battle between two above-average defenses. Neither team has much of an offensive game, as they both rank in the bottom half of Division I. The Knights offense gets even worse when playing in the Big 12, averaging ten fewer points per game. However, their defense doesn't take a hit, as they allow in the mid-60s overall and in-conference. The Sooners offense also takes a hit against the Big 12, averaging seven fewer points per game. Both of these teams will rely on defense to win this game, and their offenses are proving unable to adjust to Big 12 defenses.

Final Oklahoma-UCF Prediction & Pick: Under 134.5 (-110)