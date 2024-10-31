ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Sun Belt East battle as Old Dominion visits App State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Old Dominion-App State prediction and pick.

Old Dominion enters the game sitting at 4-4. They had a close game to start the year but would fall 23-19 to South Carolina. They would then move to 0-3 but rebound with tight wins over Bowling Green and Georgia State. In the last two weeks, Old Dominion has moved into first place in the Sun Belt East. First, they beat Texas State, and then, last week, beat Georgia Southern 47-19.

Meanwhile, App State is 3-4 on the year. They opened up the season 2-1 with the only loss being to Clemson. They would then go on to lose three straight, all by ten or more points. Last time out, App State would rebound. Facing Georgia State they would win 33-26.

Here are the Old Dominion-App State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Old Dominion-App State Odds

Old Dominion: -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -137

App State: +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 60.5 (-105)

Under: 60.5 (-115)

How to Watch Old Dominion vs. App State

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Old Dominion Could Cover The Spread/Win

Grant Wilson had been the starting quarterback for Old Dominion. He has completed 48 of 86 passes for 507 yards this year. He has four touchdown passes and three interceptions on the year. Wilson has been sacked 11 times this year. He has run for 47 yards and a score though. Still, he has not played since the win over Bowling Green. Colton Joseph has taken over at quarterback. He has completed 78 of 132 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been intercepted twice.

Isiah Paige has been the top target this year. He has 37 receptions for 417 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Diante Vines has 25 receptions for 240 yards while Myles Alston has 18 receptions for 199 yards. Tight end Pat Conroy has also been solid this year. He has 22 receptions for 324 yards and three touchdowns. In the running game, Aaron Young has led the way. He has 100 carries for 431 yards and three scores. Bryce Duke has also been solid, with 59 carries for 412 yards this year while scoring six times.

Old Dominion is 62nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 88th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 78th against the rush while sitting 95th against the pass. Koa Naotala and Mario Thompson have been solid this year. Naotala is second on the team in tackles with 57 while having two sacks. Meanwhile, Mario Thompson is third on the team with 46 tackles and four sacks. Further, Jahron Manning leads the team in tackles while breaking up two passes and having three interceptions.

Why App State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Joey Aguilar has led the way for the App State offense. He has completed 157 of 277 passes for 2,058 yards this year. He has 14 touchdown passes this year while throwing nine interceptions and being sacked nine times this year. Further, he has run for 98 yards with two touchdowns this year.

Kaedin Robinson has led the receiving game this year. He has 44 receptions for 686 yards on the year. Christian Horn has also been solid as well. He has 18 receptions for 336 yards and a score. Makai Jackson has also been solid. He has 30 receptions for 340 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Eli Watson has four touchdowns as well this year, while Dalton Stroman has three touchdowns. In the running game, Kanye Roberts leads the way. He has 79 carries for 323 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Ahmani Marshall has 50 carries for 234 yards and three scores.

App State is 129th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 115th in opponent yards per game. They are 121st against the run while they are 64th against the pass. DJ Burks leads the team in tackles this year, having 36 of them. Meanwhile, App State has 11 sacks on the year, while they have forced seven turnovers on the year.

Final Old Dominion-App State Prediction & Pick

Neither team comes into this game scoring wonderfully. Old Dominion is 68th in the nation with 26.1 points per game while App State is scoring 24.8. While the App State defense does give up points the under has hit in four of the last five App State games. Meanwhile, the under has hit in two of the last three Old Dominion games. When the total is over 60 points, both teams are a combined 3-0 in favor of the under. This should be a tight game, but the best play in this one is on the total.

Final Old Dominion-App State Prediction & Pick: Under 60.5 (-115)