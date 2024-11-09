ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Old Dominion-Arizona prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Old Dominion-Arizona.

The Arizona Wildcats have not been to the Final Four since the year 2001. It's a very long drought for a basketball school which has had several really good chances to make college basketball's ultimate weekend, but has somehow fallen short. Arizona's best shot to make the Final Four over the past 23 years was in 2005. The Wildcats led Illinois by eight with just over one minute left in the regional final but imploded late and then lost in overtime. Arizona lost in the 2011 Elite Eight to UConn. Arizona lost to Wisconsin in Elite Eight games in 2014 and 2015. The Wildcats were seeded second and had a great chance to go to the Final Four in 2017, but were stunned by 11th-seeded Xavier in the Sweet 16. Arizona was a No. 1 seed in 2022 but fell to Houston in the Sweet 16. Last season, Arizona lost as a No. 2 seed to Clemson in the Sweet 16. Over and over again, the Wildcats put themselves in position to go to the Final Four but can't close the sale. Wildcat fans are wondering when this team will finally be able to get over the hump and once again play on college basketball's biggest stage.

Another Arizona journey is getting underway this week. The Wildcats are expected to contend for the Big 12 championship in a deep and loaded league which features the Kansas Jayhawks, who defeated North Carolina in a riveting Friday night game in Phog Allen Fieldhouse. Arizona, Kansas, and Houston are all Final Four contenders in the top tier of the Big 12. No conference offers more possibilities for Final Four representation this season. Arizona will be supremely tested nearly every night, which makes nonconference games such as this one versus Old Dominion important for a simple reason: The Wildcats need to immediately recognize and understand what it takes to perform at an elite level. Nonconference opponents such as ODU need to sharpen up the Wildcats for the really big tests which await in the coming weeks and months.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd needs to use this game and other nonconference games to give him information on what lineups work and which combinations of players can maximize the U of A's overall skill set. Getting more clarity now can help the Wildcats later on, when they get into the teeth of their schedule.

Here are the Old Dominion-Arizona College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Old Dominion-Arizona Odds

Old Dominion: +31.5 (-104)

Moneyline: N/A

Arizona: -31.5 (-118)

Moneyline: N/A

Over: 160.5 (-110)

Under: 160.5 (-110)

How to Watch Old Dominion vs Arizona

Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Old Dominion Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is simply gigantic. Arizona is a much better team than Old Dominion, but this large a spread this early in the season gives Arizona virtually no margin for error in terms of covering the spread, while ODU has a very large margin for error. Unless Arizona is razor-sharp, Old Dominion can probably covr without playing at an exalted, elevated level.

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wildcats are a Final Four contender. If they play anywhere close to their best, they will overwhelm Old Dominion and win this game by close to 40 points.

Final Old Dominion-Arizona Prediction & Pick

We think the spread is really large, but we're not going to trust Old Dominion, either. We think you should pass on this one.

Final Old Dominion-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona -31.5