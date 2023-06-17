4-star quarterback recruit Austin Simmons already dropped quite the bombshell on the collegiate world when he announced he was reclassifying for 2023 and flipping his commitment from Florida to Ole Miss football. But it is his remarkable intellect that has fans truly astonished.

Simmons, who was home-schooled for his main high school classes before finishing the rest as just a freshman, posted an immaculate 5.34 GPA. The Rebels hope that his brilliant academic mind translates to the gridiron, as they were already feeling confident about their roster before adding this high-end prospect. Although the team just scooped Simmons up, head coach Lane Kiffin should be worried about losing this potential genius to the government or a medical lab.

Twitter was in absolute disbelief. “HE FINISHED HS CLASSES AS A FRESHMAN? 5.34 GPA? Brotha we need you finding a cure for cancer, congrats to him though because that’s awesome,” JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) tweeted.



Regardless of what the long-term future holds, Simmons is expected to make quite an impact at Ole Miss. He was the No. 77-ranked prospect in 2025 before making the jump to college early. The 17-year-old also received baseball offers, so one has to wonder if this is the most complete individual currently roaming the earth.

Starting and completing high school early will hopefully also carry over to Ole Miss football. Applying the same preparation and work ethic could have him starting under center in no time. Austin Simmons might have all the tools necessary to take the Rebels to the next level in the SEC. But if he doesn't, he should have no problem finding work.