Four-star quarterback Austin Simmons flipped his commitment from the Florida Gators to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday morning, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported.

The Pahokee (FL) high signal-caller had been committed to the Gators since April, and will now reclassify from the 2025 class to 2023, per Fawcett.

“I will be Flipping My Commitment and taking my talents to The Sip! Also after long conversations with my family and mentors, I have decided to Reclassify to the Class of 2023. I can’t wait to see what my future holds!” the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder said in a statement obtained by On3.

“To Coach Kiffin and the rest of the coaching staff, thank you for giving me this opportunity to bring a National Championship to Oxford!”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Simmons ranked as the No. 72 player in the On3 Industry Ranking, and also clocks in as the No. 4 quarterback and the No. 12 player in the state of Florida.

“I would like to thank the Man above for giving me the strength and power to play these amazing sports,” Austin Simmons' statement continued.

“I would also like to thank my Father for always being there for me every step of the way, guiding me in the right direction ever since I started walking. He’s always stuck by my side through my ups and downs and none of this would be possible without him. I would also like to thank my Mother and Grandmother for always being supportive and giving me guidance throughout my journey.”

Simmons has a 5.34 GPA and has already finished his high school classes as a freshman. The academic standout will look for similar success on the football field at Ole Miss next season.